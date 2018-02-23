AP Intermediate hall tickets 2018 released: 1st, 2nd-year exam candidates can download from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

The examination for the first year and the second year begin from February 28 and March 2 respectively.

AP Intermediate hall tickets 2018: Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Intermediate Education has released the hall ticket of the first and the second year students today. Students who are appearing for the general/vocational courses can now download their hall tickets from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. The examination for the first year and the second year begin from February 28 and March 2 respectively. The practical examinations have ended for general intermediate courses on February 21. Approximately 7-8 lakhs students undergoing the Intermediate Science/Maths/Arts branches have applied for the examinations. Since the official website is functioning slow due to technical glitches, we suggest students to download it after sometime.

AP Intermediate hall tickets 2018; follow the steps to download ticket:

Step 1: Log in to the official website- jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.- to download the AP Intermediate hall tickets 2018 hall ticket.

Step 2: After entering the website, there will be two links in the website- first year and second-year hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: Then you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: You will see different fields provided in the page. Fill in the sections provided, enter the category (general/ vocational) and roll number/ SSC exam number.

Step 4: Click on hall ticket

Step 5: The ticket will then be displayed on screen.

Step 6: download the hall ticket and printout for reference in future.

Candidates are requested to verify the exam centre and details in the hall ticket in advance. Candidates have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am. The reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am. The Board of Intermediate Education, A.P was established in 1971, to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses of study and matters connected.