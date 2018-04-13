AP inter results 2018 (BIEAP) 1st year Live updates: Check subject scores, other details on bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com

AP inter results 2018 live updates: The results are expected to be announced this afternoon

AP inter results 2018 live updates: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is scheduled to announce the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) today. The results of BIEAP will be out on the official website- bieap.gov.in today. Aprt from AP Inter results, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is also expected to release the results of the 1st and 2nd year exams on April 13. The results can also be checked and downloaded from manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

AP inter results 2018 live updates

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results today at around 3 PM. The results were declared on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

The 2nd year exams were held from March 1 to March 19. The pass percentage of the general and vocational courses is 69.30 and 67.32 percent respectively. Students of the Krishna district have topped the exam with 84 percent.

More about The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP): The BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh.

It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges in the state.