AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year Via SMS: How Andhra Pradesh students can check subject scores through message – Here are steps

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: Andhra Pradesh students are expecting the 1st year results of the AP intermediate exam tomorrow. The students can now get results through SMS too. So, students can now check the results on their mobile phones apart from the usual online method. The results of the first year examination is expected to be declared on April 13, 2018. The result will be declared officially on its website bieap.gov.in. However, students can now get access to the scores on the mobile phones.

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: How to check results via SMS-

Step 1: The results are available for both General and vocational category for the 1st year examination.

Step 2: Keep the registration number handy to submit for obtaining the results.

Step 3: On your mobile phone, type APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO. This is for the General category and SMS to 56263.

Step 4: On your mobile phone, type APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO. This is for the Vocational category and SMS to 56263.

Step 5: The candidate will receive the result on his/her phone via an SMS.

The results can also be checked on the official website- bieap.gov.in. Students just need to login to the website, and click on the link “AP Inter first year results”. They can, then enter the hall ticket or registration number and download the result, and keep a printout for reference.

The first year exam of the Andhra Pradesh Board commenced from February 28. This year, more than 5.3 lakh students appeared for the AP intermediate 1st-year exam. Students can head to the third-party websites such as like indiaresults.com and manabadi.com to download the results. The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results today. The results were declared on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.