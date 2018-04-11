AP Inter results 2018: 1st and 2nd year scores to be announced at bieap.gov.in; know when and how to check

AP Inter results 2018: Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh is likely to announce the results for second-year intermediate examinations on April 12 on the official website — bieap.gov.in. (Representative photo: IE)

AP Inter results 2018: Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh is likely to announce the results for second-year intermediate examinations on April 12 on the official website — bieap.gov.in. The results for the first year inter exams are, however, expected to be out on April 13, as per the report. The official dates are yet not declared by the board. The results for both the years were announced on the same day the previous year. However, this year, the board has decided to release the scores of both the exams on two different dates.

The first year exams were commenced from February 28, while the second year exams started from March 2. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year. More details about the exam and the result declaration are as follows:

Name of the board: Board of Intermediate Examinations, Andhra Pradesh

Name of the exam: First and Second year intermediate examinations

Official website: bieap.gov.in

Important dates-

Ist year exam date: February 28

IInd year exam date: March 2

Ist year exam result: April 13, around 3 pm

IInd year exam result: April 12, at 11 am

AP Inter results 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website- bieap.gov.in

Step 2) On the homepage, you’ll find two links — AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

Step 3) Click on the desired link

Step 4) A new webpage will appear, enter your hall ticket number in the given field

Step 5) Click on submit

Step 6) The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7) Download the same and take a print out for future reference

In case the official website does not respond on the day of result as there will be huge traffic on Andhra Pradesh Education Board website on the result day, the student can access the other websites that are made available to the students-

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— goresults.net

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— exametc.com

— educationandhra.com

The students can also get the result on your mobile via SMS. Follow the steps mentioned below to get AP Inter results 2018:

Step 1) Type ‘APGEN2′ give space then write your Registration Number’

Step 2) Send it to the ‘56263’

SMS: APGEN2 REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

All the best!