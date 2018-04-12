AP Inter Results 2018 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year result at 3 PM today; check bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2018 LIVE updates: Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to declare the scores for Inter 2nd year today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on the official website- bieap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2018 LIVE updates: Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to declare the scores for Inter 2nd year today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on the official website- bieap.gov.in today. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked at indiaresults.com and manabadi.com. The students can also get the result on your mobile via SMS. The first year results will be announced on 13 April, 2018. The first year results are also expected at 3 PM tomorrow.

However, last year, both the results were announced on the same day. This year, the 2nd year results were held from March 2, whereas the first year exams commenced from February 28. The 2nd-year exams continued till March 19. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year.

AP Intermediate Results 2018: Check LIVE updates here-

11:45 AM: More than 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year in 2018.

11:30 AM: The results for AP first year intermediate exams will be declared tomorrow, i.e., 13 April 2018.

10:55 AM: The students can also get the result on your mobile via SMS. Type ‘APGEN2′ give space then write your Registration Number’. Then send it to the ‘56263’.

10:45 AM: Students can check the 2nd year inter results at bieap.gov.in. The other websites that can be checked for the scores are examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com.

10:30 AM: The results for the 2nd year intermediate of the AP Board will be declared at 3 PM. Keep checking the official website of Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh for more details.