AP Inter 2018 1st year results: Here are the best and worst performing regions

AP Inter 2018 1st year results: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) have announced the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) on April 13, 2018.

AP Inter 2018 1st year results: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) have announced the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) on April 13, 2018. This year, more than 5.3 lakh students appeared for the AP intermediate 1st-year exam. The total number of students who have passed the exams is 4,78,621 and the overall pass percentage stands at 62 per cent. While the pass percentage for girls is 67 percent, the pass percentage for boys is 57 percent.

CHECK: BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 1st year LIVE Updates: Result out on manabadi.com, bieap.gov.in; pass percentage at 62

Among regions, Krishna has topped in both Intermediate first and second-year exams. For the 1st year, the district students registered pass percentage at 70 per cent. The regions which did not perform well are Cuddapah with 48 percent, Srikakulam with 55 percent and Anantpur, 51 percent. The least successful regions in AP intermediate 2nd-year examinations were Cuddaph- 52 percent, Srikulam- 67 per cent. As per the college-wise success rate, Vijaynagar was the most successful with 80 percent, Vellore Shrikulam- 70 percent, Chittor- 60 per cent.

CHECK: BIEAP, AP Manabadi Inter Results 2018 1st Year Via SMS: Results declared, check scores through message

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the results on the official website- bieap.gov.in. The scores can also be checked at indiaresults.com and manabadi.com. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results yesterday around 3 PM. The results were declared on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The 2nd year exams were held from March 1 to March 19. The pass percentage of the general and vocational courses is 69.30 and 67.32 percent respectively. Students of the Krishna district have topped the exam with 84 percent.