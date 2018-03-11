AP EAMCET 2018: Online application process begins at sche.ap.gov.in; check exam dates, know how to apply

AP EAMCET 2018: Online registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 is underway on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. (Website)

AP EAMCET 2018: Online registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 is underway on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The online application process will end on March 29, 2018. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the entrance exams from April 22 to April 26, 2018. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

It will be a computer-based test. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Aspirants can check the mock tests that are available on the website for the same. Here are all details about AP EAMCET 2018 that all the aspirants need to know:

Name of the exam: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2018 (AP EAMCET 2018)

Name of the organisation: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

Application process: Underway

Official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Courses offered:

• Engineering

• Bio-Technology

• B Tech (Dairy technology)

• B Tech (Agri Engineering)

• B Tech (Food Science and Technology)

• B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture)

• BVSc and AH/BFSc

• B Pharmacy

• Pharma D

AP EAMCET 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Online Application’

Step 3) Pay the application fee

Step 4) Fill the application form by submitting the details like Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Mobile Number and Date of Birth

Step 5) Complete the application process

Step 6) Submit the application form

Step 7) After submitting application form, print application form for the future purpose

AP EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Online application submission last day without late fee: March 29

Online application submission last day with late fee: April 6

Admit cards availability: April 18

Exam date:

AP EAMCET (Engineering)- April 22 to 25

AP EAMCET (Agriculture)- April 25 and 26

E & A (both stream): April 24 and 25

Results: May 5

All the best!