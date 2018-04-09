AP EAMCET 2018: Correction window for online application opens at sche.ap.gov.in, check details here

AP EAMCET 2018: The correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from April 8 to April 12, 2018.

AP EAMCET 2018: The correction window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) application forms is now open at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam by filling the application form can now make changes (if any) in their application forms on the official website. The correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from April 8 to April 12, 2018. The AP EAMCET Examination for Engineering will take place on April 22, 23, 24 and 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM & 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM. The AP EAMCET Examination for Agriculture will take place on April 25 and 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM & 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM. The AP EAMCET examination for both the streams together will take place on April 24 and 25.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about-

AP EAMCET 2018 Syllabus for ENGINEERING:

Mathematics-

1. Algebra

2. Trigonometry

3. Vector Algebra

4. Probability

5. Coordinate Geometry

6. Calculus

Physics-

1. Physical World

2. Units And Measurements

3. Motion In A Straight Line

4. Motion In A Plane

5. Laws Of Motion

6. Work, Energy And Power

7. Systems Of Particles And Rotational Motion

8. Oscillations

9. Gravitation

10. Mechanical Properties Of Solids

11. Mechanical Properties Of Fluids

12. Thermal Properties Of Matter

13. Thermodynamics

14. Kinetic Theory

15. Waves

16. Ray Optics And Optical Instruments:

17. Wave Optics

18. Electric Charges And Fields

19. Electrostatic Potential And Capacitance

20. Current Electricity

21. Moving Charges And Magnetism

22. Magnetism And Matter

23. Electromagnetic Induction

24. Alternating Current

25. Electromagnetic Waves

26. Dual Nature Of Radiation And Matter

27. Atoms

28. Nuclei

29. Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices And Simple Circuits

30. Communication Systems

Chemistry

1. Atomic Structure

2. Classification Of Elements And Periodicity In Properties

3. Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure

4. States Of Matter: Gases And Liquids

5. Stoichiometry

6. Thermodynamics

7. Chemical Equilibrium And Acids-Bases

8. Hydrogen And Its Compounds

9. The S – Block Elements (Alkali And Alkaline Earth Metals)

10. P- Block Elements Group 13 (Boron Family)

11. P-Block Elements – Group 14 (Carbon Family)

12. Environmental Chemistry

13. Organic Chemistry-Some Basic Principles And Techniques And Hydrocarbons

14. Hydrocarbons

15. Solid State

16. Solutions

17. Electrochemistry And Chemical Kinetics

18. General Principles Of Metallurgy

19. P-Block Elements

20. D And F Block Elements & Coordination Compounds

21. Polymers

22. Biomolecules

23. Chemistry In Everyday Life

24. Haloalkanes And Haloarenes

25. Organic Compounds Containing C, H And O

26. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

More about AP EAMCET:

Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.