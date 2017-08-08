AP EAMCET 2017 final phase seat allotment Results declared at apeamcet.nic.in

The AP SCHE had conducted the entrance exam in May (AP EAMCET website)

AP EAMCET 2017 results date: The results for the final phase of seat allotment for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) 2017 have been declared on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in its notice has informed the result of the final phase of AP EAMCET 2017 (M.P.C. Stream) are out on official website today. The result of the seat allotment, as per the notification is available on the official website – apeamcet.nic.in. The AP SCHE had conducted the entrance exam in the month of May and the candidates, who had applied for the seats in engineering and medical colleges can view their seat allotment result now. For this phase, the verification for the certificate and exercising options were done on August 5 and August 6, the notification revealed. As per the report, the candidates, who will attend certificate verification for the first time, have to pay processing fee online before he/she attends certificate verification. For OC/BC, a total of Rs 1200 processing fee has to be paid, while Rs 600 need to be paid by the candidates of SC/ ST category.

To view and download the result for AP EAMCET 2017 final seat allotment, candidates may follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website for AP EAMCET: apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification that flashes ‘Final Allotment Details’

Step 3: Enter the name of the preferred college and branch in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on the option ‘Show allotment’

Step 5: A list will appear, you need to scroll down the list to check your name, rank and hall ticket number

Step 6: You may download the page and take a print out for further reference