AP EAMCET 2017: Second counseling, seat allotment result to be released soon

AP EAMCET 2017: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) will soon release the second allotment list for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) on their website apeamcet.nic.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) had released the result of the EAMCET on May 5 this year. The examination had been conducted by the JNTUK between April 24 and April 27 this year. V Mohan Abhyas, the son of a samosa seller, had topped the engineering section of the exam, Abhyas had also managed to secure All India Rank (AIR) 6 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2017. You can follow the following steps to check the allotment in the second merit list:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on the link which reads College-wise Allotment Details.

Step 3) Enter the name of the college and the branch in the fields provided on the web page.

Step 4) After submitting the name of the desired college and branch click on the button which reads Show allotment

Step 5) Candidates can scroll down the list which appears on the screen and look for his or her name, rank and hall ticket number. If a candidate is unable to find their name then they can use the search option by typing in ‘Ctrl+F’ and then looking for their names.

Step 6) Download the search page and take a printout for future reference.