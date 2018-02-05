Anna university exam results 2018: UG, PG scores declared at annauniv.edu, know how to check here

Anna university results 2018: Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of Anna University to check their result now.

Anna university results 2018: The Undergraduate and Postgraduate exam scores have been released by the Office of the Controller of Examination, Anna University at annauniv.edu. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted in the month of January 2018 can visit the official website of Anna University to check their result. Earlier the varsity had declared the other examination results in the month of December 2017 and has now revealed the first semester results of both UG and PG courses today. Candidates need to note that the website of Anna University might not work properly due to heavy traffic that might slow down the servers of the institute. In such a case, students are advised to visit the official website again later after a gap of 5 to 10 minutes.

Anna university results 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Now enter your Register Number, Date of Birth [DD-MM-YYYY] and captcha code

Step 3: Click Login

Step 4: Check your scores and download the same for future.

Meanwhile, the University of Madras has also released the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Professional Degree Examination Results at ideunom.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website of Madras university now to check their scores. The exams were conducted by the varsity in the month of November 2017. Candidates need to note that in case they have found any discrepancy in their result, they can apply for the revaluation of the same from today itself.

In addition, the Army Public School (APS) CSB examination result 2018 have also been released by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) India at aps-csb.in.