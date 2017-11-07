Anna University exams rescheduled due to heavy rain in Chennai, check annauniv.edu for latest updates

(Source: Official Website)

Anna University, Chennai has announced new dates for its exams that have been postponed due to the heavy rain in the city. As per an official notification by the office of the controller of examinations of the Anna University, the exams that were earlier, to be conducted in the months of November and December, have been re-scheduled. The official notification states, “It is to be informed that Theory Examination scheduled for certain dates of November/December 2017 examinations of Anna University pertaining to all Affiliated Colleges for the UG and PG degree programmes are rescheduled due to heavy rains.” The official notification further stated that the exams that were scheduled for Friday, November 3 will now be conducted on Saturday, November 25, and the exams that were to be held on November 25 will now be taken on Monday, December 4, 2017. The UPSC exams are yet another cause for postponing the semester exams of the Anna University. “Since there is UPSC Exam on 19-11-2017, all the Anna University re-scheduled date for the exam originally scheduled on 03-11-2017 is fixed on 25-11-2017,” said a notification from the Anna University Controller of Examinations.

It must be noted that the normal life was crippled in Chennai and its suburbs as rains pounded the city for several hours resulting in 30cm of showers in some eight hours and flooding several localities. Several schools will also remain closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts for a day or two due to the heavy downpour.