Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2017 to be declared today at bse.ap.gov.in, cgg.gov.in; here is how to check scores



Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2017 date and time: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations might announce the result today. (Source: Screenshot)

Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2017 date and time: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations might announce the result for Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017 on July 8 bse.ap.gov.in and cgg.gov.in, reported The Indian Express. As per the report, the result can either be declared today or next week at the above mentioned official websites. The candidates who appeared for the exam this year should keep checking the official websites for regular updates. They will be able to check their scores and download the result from there.

This year the examination was held between June 14 to 28 between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm. Meanwhile, CNN-News 18 reported that the result will be declared by the honourable Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Vijayawada. As per the report, the result will have the details of AP SSC Supplementary Results in a name-wise and school-wise format uploaded on the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh website.

Here is how to check Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th supply results 2017:

1. Go to the official websites bse.ap.gov.in and cgg.gov.in to check the scores.

2. You will get an option SSC 2017 results. Click on it.

3. This will open a new page.

4. Enter your details like name, roll number and other things.

5. This will show your result.

6. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

According to the report as many as 6,22,538 regular students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,60,253 passed taking the overall pass percentage of 91.92. Out of this, 3,14,471 boys appeared for the examinations, of which 2,82,909 boys have passed while 2,95,031 girls, who took the examinations and nearly 2,51,344 passed. The students were given time until May 28 to fill the application form with a fee of Rs 1,000.