Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam timetable 2018 released, check full schedule here

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam timetable 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the Intermediate or class 12th exam time table at apopenschool.org for the board examination that will take place next year. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam can check the full schedule of the exam given below or visit the official website of the open school society. It is important for the students to check the exam dates as this will help them prepare for their exams in a more planned way. The announcement about the intermediate exam dates was made yesterday along with the SSC exam dates. While the class 12th exams are scheduled to begin from April 20 and end on April 30, 2018; the same schedule is being followed for class 10th as well. The papers will be three hours long and will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM every day.

Along with the SSC and intermediate exam dates, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society also announced that the practical exams for both the levels will be held from April 11 to April 16, 2018. There will, however, be no exam on April 14 as it will be a national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam timetable 2018: The full schedule for class 12th students is as follows-

Friday, April 20, 2018

Telugu

Urdu

Hindi

Arabic

Saturday, April 21, 2018

English

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Life Sciences

Economics

Monday, April 23, 2018

History

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Political science

Arts

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Chemistry

Business studies

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Physics

Geography

Friday, April 27, 2018

Maths

Home Science

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Accounts

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Sociology

Mass communication

Monday, April 30, 2018

Early childhood education

Fashion

Computer science

Hotel front office operation

Soil and fertilizer management

Psychology

Meanwhile, the exam dates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 12th and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 10th board examinations were recently released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for the students in the state. As per the official statement released by the board, while the class 12th exams will be conducted from February 21, the class 10th board exams will start from March 1. The HSC exams will continue from February 21 to March 20, whereas the SSC exams will conclude on March 24, 2018.

In addition, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also likely to conduct the class 10th and 12th board examination in the month of March next year, however, the official date sheet is yet to be released by the board. This comes after several reports earlier suggested that the board might prepone the board examination that are to be conducted in 2018 as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. No official statement about the board exam dates has been released by CBSE yet. In addition to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also planning to sum up the board examination in one month rather than stretching it till the next, according to media reports. This means that is the exams begin in the first week of March, they are most likely to be concluded by the last week of the same month.