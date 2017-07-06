Ambedkar University first cut off list announced; whopping 100 pct marks set for undergraduate programmes

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has come out with its first admission list for all the undergraduate courses on Wednesday. (PTI)

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has come out with its first admission list for all the undergraduate courses on Wednesday. The university, however, managed to do what Delhi University (DU) did not opt for this year. AUD announced 100 per cent cut offs for undergraduate programmes for the students from Commerce and Science streams. However, the cut-offs are for the students who have studied outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). The University reserves 85% seats for students from Delhi and surrounding areas. Therefore, it has released two lists, one for NCT candidates and the other for non-NCT candidates.

The state university had last year decided to do away with the cut-off system and released just a merit list of students. This year, however, AUD has gone back to the old procedure. So for all the non-Delhi aspirants from Commerce stream will now require 100 per cent marks to get admission in BA (Hons) with a major in History, Psychology and Sociology. Similarly, those from Science background from outside NCT will need the perfect score for BA (Hons) with a major in Sociology.

Students coming from Humanities background who have applied in the university are at an advantage this year, as the cut-offs for them are four percent less than for those coming from Science background, and five per cent lower than those coming from Commerce backgrounds and that too across all subjects. The second cut-off list will be released by the University on July 10, 2017, while the third list will be released on July 14, 2017, and the fourth will be out on July 18, 2017, as reported by News18.

The University offers a total of seven UG courses, that includes Economics, English, History, Psychology, Maths, Sociology and Social Science and Humanities. AUD is generally seen as an alternative for many aspirants who aren’t able to clear the sky high cut-offs at Delhi University. It has The got two campuses in Delhi – in Karampura and in Kashmere Gate area. The admission list published by the University also comprises of the campus allocated to a student. Students who had applied for admission at the University can check their selection status from the official website.