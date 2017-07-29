Allahabad State University result 2017: BA part 1 result released on alldstateuniversity.org; know more

Candidates who have appeared for the following can check their respective results on the official website. (IE)

The Allahabad State University has released the results for the BA part 1 for the current academic session 2016-2017. Candidates who have appeared for the following can check their respective results on the official website. Along with the BA results, the university has also released the previous results for Master of Arts (MA) in Education and Master of Science (MSc) in Chemistry. It has also announced that postgraduate entrance exams for ancient history, architecture, economics, Hindi, political science, MSW, MCom will be held on July 30, 9 am to 11 am. The examination is scheduled to take place at Kulbhaskar ashram PG college in Allahabad. The admit card will be available on the official website.

Following are the steps to check Allahabad State University BA part 1 results:

Visit the official website of Allahabad State University.

For the result page, click on the tab.

Enter your result with captcha code in the fields provided and click on ‘submit’.

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

About Allahabad State University :

The university was established on 17 Jun 2016 by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in Allahabad . The university began its first session in 2016-2017 at 462 colleges Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur.