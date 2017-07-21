Aiming to promote patriotic outlook in students, PMO asks HRD to implement Sainik School models in all schools

the ministry thinks that the idea would be easily implemented in JNVs as they are too residential schools. (Image: IE)

With an intention to promote discipline, physical fitness and a patriotic outlook, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has recently suggested to the Human Resources Ministry (HRD) to include elements of military schools (Sainik Schools) in all the regular schools of the country. As per a report by Indian Express, senior HRD ministry officials attended the meeting called by PMO to further discuss the proposal. The report also states that the HRD ministry is now planning the process to introduce features and models based on Sainik School in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). The ministry, headed by Prakash Javadekar, has also contacted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to discuss the proposal.

According to Indian Express sources, the ministry thinks that the idea would be easily implemented in JNVs as they are too residential schools. JNV schools are run by Central government and is aimed that providing proper education to deserving students from rural areas of the country.

The report also stated that the PMO wants to implement the proposal in all school for a holistic development of the students. This idea was initially mooted by the NDA government during its 64th Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting held in October 2016. According to the minutes of the CABE meeting, Madhya Pradesh’s education minister also suggested that more Sainik Schools should be set up by the government as ‘nationalism and patriotism is the need of the hour’.

With an objective to prepare youngsters for the defence services, Sainik Schools were set up in 1961 by the then Defence Minister VK Krishna Menon. Currently, there are around 25 such schools, managed by a society under the Ministry of Defence.