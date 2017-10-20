AILET 2018: NLU to conduct exam on May 6, here are all the details

AILET 2018: The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be held on May 6, 2018. As per the notification by the exam conducting body, National Law University, Delhi.

AILET 2018: The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be held on May 6, 2018. As per the notification by the exam conducting body, National Law University, Delhi will conduct the exam from 3 pm to 4 pm at various centres across India. AILET conducts examination for admissions to the five-years BA LLB (Hons) programme, one-year LLM and PhD programmes every year, reported Indian Express report. The application forms for AILET 2018 will be made available on the official website nludelhi.ac.in in the first week on January 2018. As per the Indian Express report. thousands of students appear for AILET to seek admission for the popular BA LLB (Hons) course. Out of the 73 seats made available, 52 will be open for students from general category, while 11 seats are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC). The report added that 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, 2 for persons with disabilities and 3 for Kashmiri migrants are reserved. Moreover, for foreign nationals, there are 10 additional seats, reported Indian Express. For the LLM programme, 20 seats are available annually.

Here is eligibility for various programmes:

BA LLB (five-year course): The candidates should have passed Class 12 or senior secondary school examination with a minimum of 50 percent marks in any discipline. Students who will appear for the March/April 2018 Class 12 examination can also apply for AILET 2018.

LLM course (one-year course): The candidates should have passed LLB or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 55 percent marks in aggregate. There is 5 percent relaxation for SC/ ST category.

Ph D course (one-year course): Candidate must hold the master’s degree in Law from the recognised varsity. He/she should need to secure 55 per cent marks. There is 5 percent relaxation for SC/ ST category.