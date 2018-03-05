AIIMS MBBS 2018 registrations end today at aiimsexams.org, here is what you need to know

AIIMS will conduct the entrance examination for admission to its MBBS programme on May 27 across several centres. (Reuters)

AIIMS 2018 application: The registration process All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme have ended today at aiimsexams.org. Candidates who have filled in the application should now get ready for the entrance examination that is set to be conducted in the month of May this year. The registration process for AIIMS MBBS ended today at 5 PM on the official website. The official notification for the same was released back on February 1 and the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Online application forms were live on February 5. AIIMS will conduct the entrance examination for admission to its MBBS programme on May 27 across several centres.

Through this entrance examination candidates will be able to get admission to nine AIIMS institution that are located at New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur. Mentioned below are the details that candidates who have filled the application form need to keep in mind for the process that will follow-

AIIMS 2018 form: Important dates-

Last date for registration for the exam – March 5, 2018 (5 PM)

Date for entrance examination – May 27, 2018 (Sunday)

Date for result notification – June 12, 2018 (Tuesday)

Date for 1st counselling – July 3-6, 2018 (Tuesday-Friday)

Date for 2nd counselling – August 2, 2018 (Thursday)

Date for 3rd counselling – September 4, 2018 (Tuesday)

Date for open counselling – September 27, 2018 (Thursday)

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Exam pattern-