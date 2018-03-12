AIIMS MBBS 2018 application form correction facility ends today, make changes at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination Application/Correction Window closes today at 5 pm on the official website aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination Application/Correction Window closes today at 5 pm on the official website aiimsexams.org. The candidates who have registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance exam and were not able to complete their application forms or wanted to make some necessary corrections, the window is only open till 5 pm today. The online registration for the same was terminated on March 5. In order to complete the application forms to avoid rejections, candidates are advised to make relevant modifications in their application by visiting the official website. The final status of the application forms will be released by AIIMS next week on 20th March 2018.

The entrance exam for getting admission into MBBS course is scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27. The entrance test will be conducted at various centres across the country in two shifts – 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm – each day. The exam will be a computer based test which is organised to fill 800 seats available at AIIMS New Delhi, Jodhpur, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Bhopal, Rishikesh, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Important dates

Last date for Application/Correction Window: March 12, 2018, 5 pm (Monday)

Date for entrance examination – May 26 and 27, 2018 (Sunday)

Date for result notification – June 12, 2018 (Tuesday)

Date for 1st counselling – July 3-6, 2018 (Tuesday-Friday)

Date for 2nd counselling – August 2, 2018 (Thursday)

Date for 3rd counselling – September 4, 2018 (Tuesday)

Date for open counselling – September 27, 2018 (Thursday)

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions