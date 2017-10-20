GPAT 2018 online registration process starts at aicte-gpat.in, know last date, how to apply

GPAT 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the exam application form for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) at aicte-gpat.in. (Website)

GPAT 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the exam application form for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) at aicte-gpat.in. Interested candidates who want to appear in the GPAT examination can now visit the official website to fill the form. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for GPAT is till December 18, 2017, as per Indian Express. According to the notification, the AICTE will conduct the GPAT entrance test on January 20, 2018.

The GPAT exam is conducted to select graduates with a degree in pharmacy for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm), according to The Indian Express. Every year, about 30,000 candidates appear for the examination. Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,400 (Rs 700 for reserved categories).

Here are the steps to apply for GPAT 2018:

1. Visit the official website– aicte-gpat.in.

2.Then click on the link to register.

3: Fill your details in the fields provided.

4. Submit your application, fees.

5. Save and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Here are the eligibility criteria for AICTE GPAT 2018:

1. A Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates).

2. A final year student of B Pharmacy course can also appear in GPAT exam.

Here are the number of institutes that will participate in AICTE GPAT 2018:

1. A total of 841 institutes will participate with nearly 24,096 seats are on offer.

Here are the important dates for GPAT 2018:

1. Online GPAT Registration – 21st October 2017.

2. Last Date for Registration- 15th December 2017.

3. Date of GPAT 2018 Examination – 20th January 2018.