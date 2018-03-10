AIBE XI result announced at allindiabarexamination.com, April 10 last date to submit rechecking request

AIBE XI result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. (Website)

AIBE XI result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The exam was conducted on December 3, 2017 for which the results are released now. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their respective results which are available on the official website. AIBE today has also announced rechecking request for AIBE XI. As per official website examinees of AIBE – XI, who want to get their answer sheets rechecked are requested to submit their request from 12th March 2018to till 10th April 2018. The details of how to check the result and request for rechecking are mentioned below:

AIBE XI result: How to check result

Students who had appeared for AIBE XI exam, can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Result-AIBE XI’

Step 3: A new webpage will appear. In the provided field, enter the required details like roll number and insert date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

AIBE XI result: Rechecking request for AIBE XI

Students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked in case they have objections are requested to follow the below instructions:

• Rechecking requests dates:12th March 2018 to till 10th April 2018. Any Rechecking request after 10th April, 2018 would be rejected.

• Rechecking fees: Rs. 200/-. Candidates need to send the complete rechecking application in the attached format along with the Demand Draft amounting to Rs. 200/- in favour of Bar Council of India payable at New Delhi.

• Time for rechecking: Rechecking result will be announced within 7 working days after the application for revaluation is received

Important notification regarding rechecking of the answer sheets:

• Candidates who want to check their answer sheets themselves will have to book a time slot and visit Bar Council Of India premises as per the allotted time schedule.

• Under no circumstances will the Xerox of answer sheet and answer key be given to the candidate.

All the best!