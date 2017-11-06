Adobe institute at Pearl Academy

Earlier last week, as part of its 25th year celebrations, Pearl Academy announced 525 scholarships—25 students will be selected for a scholarship of Rs 2.5 lakh each, and 500 students will be awarded scholarships worth Rs 50,000 each.

Last week, Pearl Academy, the design, fashion, creative business and media institution, entered into a tie-up with Adobe, for the launch of the Adobe Digital Technology Academy, which, Pearl Academy says, is a “programme designed to help learners leverage the power of digital technologies and tools for skill building.” Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy, noted, “For the last 25 years, we have been developing and upgrading our pedagogy to provide a 360-degree exposure to our students. Our association with Adobe will now provide an opportunity for students to leverage Adobe’s tools to harness their creative skills. This also forms a part of our academic overlay—called the Total Learning System.” Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia, Adobe, added, “Rapid digital transformation in the education sector has enabled institutes, universities and colleges to collaborate with companies such as ours to counter the growing skills gap across industries.”

Earlier last week, as part of its 25th year celebrations, Pearl Academy announced 525 scholarships—25 students will be selected for a scholarship of Rs 2.5 lakh each, and 500 students will be awarded scholarships worth Rs 50,000 each, it said. A contest will be held on November 18 and it is open to students of class 12 and UGs. Contestants will be asked how efficient use of ‘technology’ can play a role in areas such as pollution, corruption, safety, stress, play, sustainability and fashion. They will have to showcase their expression using mediums like photo collage, poster, narrative, 3D model or a business proposal.