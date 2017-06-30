AAP government orders 85 pct reservation for local students, Delhi University dubs it dangerous, discriminatory

There are as many as 63 colleges in the Delhi University, with 56,000 seats for the undergraduate programmes.

Even as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in the national capital passed a resolution to reserve 85 per cent seats in government-funded colleges, including some under Delhi University for students of the national capital, the university said it was “impossible” and a “dangerous” demand, an Indian Express report said. There are about 12 colleges of the Delhi University that are funded by the Delhi Government, including Maharaja Agrasen College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College. The government gives five percent grants to 16 colleges and rest is given by the University Grants Commission.

“It is impossible to have this kind of reservation. Delhi University was created by an Act of Parliament. All the Acts and statutes of the university are reported in Parliament and approved by the Visitor. How can this be done?” senior university official asked while speaking to Indian Express.

There are as many as 63 colleges in the Delhi University, with 56,000 seats for the undergraduate programmes. The official while calling the move “dangerous”, said that such reservations will mean “discrimination” against students from rest of the country.

“DU, being a central university, has a universal and national character. The Delhi government should just analyse and see what will happen if Lucknow University and Banaras Hindu University also start giving reservations to people from the state. Just because a government gives funds doesn’t mean they can take any decision,” official told the paper further.

He added that if the government wants to provide reservation, this can be done in their state university, which is already in place. At Ambedkar University, Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women, Indraprastha University and Delhi Technological University , 85 per cent seats are reserved for students from Delhi-NCR.