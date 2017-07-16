Aanganwadi integrated model of primary schools to be replicated across India

The preschools were set up near 500 metres of the government schools and separate rooms have been set up for the pre-school students within the school premises. (Source: Twitter)

Last year, the Rajasthan government took an expansive step of weaving the Aanganwadi system with the primary schools and have resulted in assured, affirmative outcomes. After the monumental success of this drive, the School Education and Literacy Secretary Anil Swarup has tweeted about the replication of this model across the country. Under this action, the state government had decided to upgrade 9,000 Aanganwadi schools in its first phase by providing kids with toys, stationery, a primer of English, Hindi and arithmetic lessons, and pre-recorded lessons of alphabets and letters. The schools were also given research kits with teaching learning material. The preschools were set up near 500 metres of the government schools and separate rooms have been set up for the pre-school students within the school premises.

The data provided by the Integrated Child Development Scheme reiterated that the districts of Barmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Udaipur showed the highest number of enrolments after the launch of this project. Dr Samit Sharma, director of ICDS revealed that the total enrollments increased from 1,21,629 to 2,82,364 by July.

The project was outlined to improve the enrollment statistics in these schools when the State ranked second from the lowest for its enrollment in Anganwadis. Rajasthan has 61,000 aanganwadis, providing health-care and child-care services to pregnant women and over 15 lakh students between the age group of 3 to 6 years.

Distinctively, an inspection drive carried out by Manish Sisodia in 1,600 Aanganwadi schools in Delhi last month reported several irregularities. If executed adequately, this advancement towards a holistic educational and healthcare model at a grassroots level is going to escalate the statistics of the Aanganwadis nationally.