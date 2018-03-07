Aadhaar mandatory for CBSE NEET 2018? SC hearing on plea likely today

This year NEET (UG), 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, the 6th May, 2018.

The Supreme Court of India today is likely to hear a plea today that claims that CBSE has made Aadhaar mandatory in the NEET examinations. While the details about today’s hearing is still not clear, news agency ANI reported that the apex court has said that ‘ it would likely hear the plea today.’ The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a Public Notice released in February 2018, had stated the requirement of Aadhaar for the Applicants of NEET (UG), 2018. The board in the notification had referred to a admission notice for NEET (UG), 2018 published in the news papers regarding provision of Aadhaar at the time of filling online application for NEET (UG), 2018.

In the notice, CBSE said that, “the use of Aadhaar for the applicants of NEET (UG), 2018 will result in accuracy of the applicants’ details. This will also help in ascertaining identities of the applicants at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle-free manner.” It further said that “the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14th September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect,” according to the public notice released by CBSE.

It added that CBSE has decided to use Aadhaar for the applicants of NEET (UG), 2018. It added: “applicants who are in possession of Aadhaar, shall enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in online application for NEET (UG), 2018 for the purpose of his/her identity and authentication thereof.” It also stated that “applicants not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, are hereby required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment in case he/she is entitled to obtain Aadhaar as per section 3 of Aadhaar Act.”

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 is conducted every year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This year NEET (UG), 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, the 6th May, 2018.