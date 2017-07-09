60 IIT Kanpur students admission terminated over sub-standard performance

It has been revealed that The premier engineering institution in India, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has terminated as many as 60 of its students who had performed poorly in their academic pursuits,. (PTI Representative image)

IIT Kanpur has launched a drive on excellence and maintaining standards at as high levels as possible. What this has led to is the sacking of students who were considered laggards. It has been revealed that The premier engineering institution in India, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has terminated as many as 60 of its students who had performed poorly in their academic pursuits, the Hindustan Times reveals. The university has an excellent record and any under-performance is being frowned upon. However, this has not happened on the spur of the moment. It has been revealed that the institution was forced to take the action after having issued a warning earlier to the concerned students to pull up their socks and improve their academic standards. Their continued non-performance caused the institution to launch the crackdown. Exactly what it entails and what will happen to the students now is unclear. Considering that these students received the benefits of studying in one of India’s premier institutes and they managed to get admission on the basis of having excelled in their studies and competitive exams, as well as the institute itself, having spent a lot on their studies, the uncertainty about their fate or permanent removal would be a big loss.

The students whose admissions were terminated were seniors – as many as 8 were post graduates and some 6 were research scholars at the institution. HT reveals that mercy petitions were provided to some students but the weakest of them all were not given this opportunity. To ensure no untoward steps are taken by the students and to ensure transparency at all levels, the institute has even informed the parents of the students concerned.