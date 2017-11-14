1st time in 6 years, number of international students in US declined by 10,000? Here’s truth

Indian students in the US are second largest in number after China with 1.86 lakh. (Reuters)

For the first time in six years, numbers of international students, including from India have dipped by 10,000 in the US. Even while Indian students going to the country for the higher studies have increased by 12.3 percent in last academic year, fresh enrollment dipped from 33,030 in 2015-16 to 20,349 in 2016-17, an Open Doors report, released annually by Institute of International Education (IIE).

Indian students in the US are second largest in number after China with 1.86 lakh. The total number of 3,50,755 Chinese students studying in the US, the report added. The statement by the IIE attributed a number of factors for the slow pace of international students coming to the US for studies including more options for higher studies at home.

Indian students comprise 17.3 percent of the total international students in the country. Among them, most students go to the US to pursue their graduation. As per Open Doors report, their breakdown in 2016-17 was 11.8 percent undergraduate; 56.3 percent graduate students; 1.2 percent other; and 30.7 percent OPT (Optional Practical Training). Last year, the Indian student contributed $6.54 billion to the US economy, the report added, citing a Department of Commerce figure.

However, the number of international students, who took admissions in US colleges and universities dipped for the first time by about 10,000 students to about 291,000. Students from top ten countries that send students to the US for studies include The top places of origin for international students studying in the US were China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil, Open Doors report said further.