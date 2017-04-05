Yogi Adityanath in first Cabinet meet clears Rs 36,359 cr farm loan waiver; 2.5 cr farmers to benefit

Keeping its extravagant electoral promise, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved a `36,359-crore farm loan waiver for 2.15 crore farmers in the state. (Source: PTI)

Keeping its extravagant electoral promise, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved a `36,359-crore farm loan waiver for 2.15 crore farmers in the state. The decision, taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, comes at a time when analysts have warned about the country’s fiscal centre of gravity shifting from the Centre to state governments, with the latter’s debt getting into an explosive path.

UP’s largesse — comparable with the the UPA government’s `60,000-crore loan-waiver-cum-one-time-settlement for 3 crore farmers in the 2008-09 Budget — could give credence to similar demands from a host of other states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have faced drought-like conditions recently. The UP package includes `30,729 crore for waiver of loans up to `1 lakh of 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers in the state and a write-off of `5,630 crore for 7 lakh farmers’ loans that had turned into non-performing assets.

The state government will float Kisan Rahat (farmer relief) Bonds for raising the funds required for the package that would benefit 92.5% of the state’s farmers. While BJP spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said that the cost of the loan waiver would be borne fully by the state government, analysts hoped the loan waiver would be implemented without hurting banks,which are already burdened with high — and still rising — NPA levels. An SBI Research report had earlier said that scheduled commercial banks together had outstanding farm credit of Rs 86,241.20 crore in UP with the average ticket size of Rs 1.34 lakh, as of 2016, most to small and marginal farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the people of UP during his poll campaign meetings that if the BJP is voted to power, the new government will decide on the loan waiver at its first Cabinet meeting. The meeting was called after over two weeks of the formation of the Yogi government in the state. All farmers having up to 5 acres of land are counted as small farmers, while those having 2.5 acres are considered marginal farmers.

Among other significant decisions taken were setting up 5,000 wheat procurement centres in the state, a scheme that would be monitored by the agriculture minister. The target for wheat procurement has been set at 80 lakh tonnes. In the first stage itself, 40lakh tonnes of wheat will be purchased from the farmers. Along with the MSP of Rs 1,625 per quintal, farmers will get Rs 10 per quintal for loading and transportation and to do away with middlemen, the money will be credited directly into the accounts of the farmers.

You might also want to see this:

The government also decided to set up a new industrial policy to boost investment in the state, which will stop the migration of UP’s youth. The Cabinet also approved the formation of a committee of ministers, who will visit several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to study their industrial policies and implement a good one in UP through a single-window system.

The UP government’s fiscal deficit is estimated at close to Rs 50,000 crore or 2.97% of the GSDP in 2016-17 — had the leeway under UDAY scheme for power sector been not there, the deficit would have been 4.04%. The most populous state’s public debt is budgeted at 30.3% of GSDP in the current year. But the actual figures could turn out to be much higher, given that over 80% of the budgeted deficit has been exhausted by December-end. The NK Singh committee on fiscal consolidation set up by the Centre has reportedly said that the consolidated debt-GDP ratio of the Centre and states must be reduced to 60% (which requires states’ debt to stabilise at 20%).