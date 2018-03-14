WPI Inflation eases yet again; recorded 2.48% in February as food, veggies get cheaper

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the month of February was recorded 2.48%

Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to a seven-month low of 2.48 percent in February on cheaper food articles, including vegetables. On the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), inflation was 2.84 percent in January and 5.51 percent in February 2017. WPI inflation at 2.48 percent in February is the lowest in seven months. The previous low level was recorded in July at 1.88 percent.

According to a government data released today, inflation in food articles slowed to 0.88 percent in February from 3 per cent in the preceding month.Inflation in vegetables softened with annual inflation at 15.26 percent as against 40.77 percent in January.

While the rate of price rise in onion slowed, it increased in the case of another kitchen essential, potato.Inflation in pulses remained in the negative zone at (-)24.51 percent and so in cereals and wheat. WPI inflation in protein rich items like egg, fish and meat too was in the negative zone.

As per the data, inflation in ‘fuel and power’ segment too eased to 3.81 per cent in February compared to 4.08 per cent in the previous month.The data also showed that the rate of price rise in manufactured items was higher compared to January.As per the data of Central Statistics Office (CSO), retail inflation measured in term of Consumer Price Index had dropped to a four-month low of 4.44 percent in February on cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel.