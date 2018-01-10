World Economic Forum hails Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas

Founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab hails PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies got a thumbs up from yet another global leader this week, as the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab lauded his philosophy of inclusive development, adding that India will play a greater role in shaping the future of global economy. In an article published on the website of WEF with title ‘India’s opportunity in a multiconceptual world’, Klaus Schwab noted the role of Narendra Modi’s slogan Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas in India’s economic development. “India’s extraordinary achievements — despite its complex federal governance structure and highly pluralistic and diverse society are made possible through the philosophy of ‘Together with all, Development for all’ (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas),” Klaus Schwab wrote.

“India’s extraordinary achievements corroborate that the country possesses a robust institutional mechanism for deftly counterbalancing pervasive diversity while projecting a single identity,” Schwab said in an article written for the Narendra Modi App. He expressed his delight to host the Prime Minister at the annual summit and praised India’s efforts, saying that the country will play a great role at the global economic front. “India will undoubtedly have a great role and influence in shaping our common future by enriching the global policy debate as well as assisting in designing and developing better policies for a prosperous world,” Schwab said.

“India presents an image of optimism and promise. Its unique demographic dividend, rising tide of entrepreneurial spirit, breakthrough innovations across sectors, and remarkable pace of bold and structural reforms have boosted the macroeconomic fundamentals and enhanced India’s long-term economic outlook,” Schwab wrote. He also appreciated India expanding its leadership in a wide range of global initiatives. “The time is right for India to amplify its global influence and accelerate the development of robust and resilient economic, social and political foundations,” he concluded.

The annual meeting 2018 of the World Economic Forum will be held from January 23 to 26 at Davos in Switzerland with the theme of ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’. Others likely to be present at the global gathering are Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with a number of his cabinet colleagues, as well as Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.