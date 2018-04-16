World Bank, IFC to host venture capitalists roundtable in Goa in June, says Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu said that the ministry has launched a program for skill development, which will lead to job creation. (Reuters)

The World Bank and its investment arm, International Finance Corporation, will host global venture capitalists in Goa in June for a roundtable on nurturing the startup ecosystem in the state and the country, Union commerce minister Suresh Prabhu told reporters here.

“Our idea is that Goa should be national capital for startups. Under the Invest India initiative, Goa has been propagated as the top investment destination.

This will also facilitate Goa as a destination for investment,” he said today after overseeing the expansion work of the Dabolim airport in Goa, 40 km away from here.

He also informed that Goa will observe ‘Innovation Day’ on April 26.

“Moreover, in the month of November, this year, we will have a global event on startups, wherein all the startup community of the world will be invited to Goa,” he added.

Prabhu, who is also holding the civil aviation portfolio, said that the ministry has launched a program for skill development, which will lead to job creation.

“Whether in the cockpit, flying crew or on the ground, the workforce is required everywhere. Therefore, to promote this, we are identifying service sector as a major growth engine,” he said.

The minister also said that he has held meeting with international airlines to market Goa as a tourist destination.

“I am talking to foreign airlines as they always have marketing program for destination.

“I had meeting with global CEO of Singapore airlines and I told him to market destinations in India, particularly Goa,” he said.

Prabhu said he is going to hold meetings with all leading airlines including Emirates, Lufthansa.

“I am going to tell them that market globally. This is a major program that we have launched so that Goa will get more tourists,” he added.