World Bank ease of doing business ranking jump by India to 100th spot would have been greater; here’s why

India’s unprecedented 30-notch jump in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index to 100th among 190 nations this year would have been even more impressive if the multilateral agency had taken into account as many as 122 reforms measures undertaken by the government, according to some government officials. They are of the view that some of the methodologies of the World Bank are really harsh. For instance, the World Bank says the claim of company registration in one day is actually not happening because the approval seal is not put in a day. Similarly, tax payment 24X7 is only on paper, as banks are closed on holidays. Even in last year’s ranking, there were notable omissions by the Bank, said an official.