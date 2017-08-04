Wind, solar tariffs to come down considerably: Government

The wind and solar tariff will come down considerably in the near future, a government official today said. (Reuters)

The wind and solar tariff will come down considerably in the near future, a government official today said. “It will though take some time to resolve the surfacing issues since the GST has come into vogue but on tariff front, the department of renewable energy is quite confident that since majority of renewable items are taxed at five per cent GST, the wind and solar power tariff will go down considerably in near future,” Head of GST, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Ruchin Gupta was quoted in a statement issued by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Many issues, Gupta said, have erupted and confronted renewable sector post-implementation of GST adding that the department concerned was seeking “their addressal for a win- win situation, ” the statement said. The government had earlier said that the solar panel equipment will attract the lowest tax rate of five per cent under the GST regime, as against the initially proposed 18 per cent.