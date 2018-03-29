Who will be the king of Ease of Doing Business in India? One of these 3 states with perfect score

Who will be the king of Ease of Doing Business in India? One of these three states with a perfect score. (Image: Thinkstock)

Even as 18 states had staked the claim for a perfect 100% score, three states have managed to lead the Ease of Doing Business race in implementing a 372-point reforms agenda. Of the 29 states and 7 union territories, three states — West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh — have score 100% on the index created to foster competition between states to bring maximum reforms for making India investor friendly. The official topper has not been announced yet.

Since the beginning of the index in 2015, this is the first time when states have score a perfect score. Nearly a fortnight ago, West Bengal was the sole claimant of the number one position with 99.73%, followed by Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh tied at 99.46% tied at the second spot. But on Thursday, all three are tried with a perfect score.

Since the index is a real-time analysis of states’ compliance with 405-point reforms points created by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in partnership with the World Bank, more states may join the 100% club soon.

(Data: DIPP)

After the 100% scorer, it is Jharkhand and Haryana 99.73% score followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with 99.46% score. Telangana which was on the top of the list once is at the 9th rank with 99.18% score, followed by Karnataka with 98.37%.

Of the 369 reforms accessed, all three states showed maximum improvement in construction permit enabler and access to information and transparency enabler, while single window system did not see much reform. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had topped the list jointly with a 98.78% score but on a different reforms agenda with 340-point reforms.

It is noteworthy that two cities Mumbai (Maharashtra) and New Delhi (Delhi), the two cities, the World Bank takes into consideration for its annual Ease of Doing Business Index, have not performed well on this state index. As per latest score, Maharashtra is at 12th rank with 97.56% and Delhi is far behind with only 34.27% score.