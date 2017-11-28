Ivanka Trump’s entrepreneurial journey

Ivanka Trump has been included on Fortune magazine’s prestigious ‘40 Under 40’ list and was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. (Image: Reuters)

Just minutes after she arrived in India, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship. Herself a successful entrepreneur, Ivanka is at present in Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017. A fourth-generation businessperson who followed in the footsteps of her great-grandmother Elizabeth Christ Trump (who founded the company), grandfather Fred Trump, and father US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has been an executive vice president of the family-owned The Trump Organization. She has been included on Fortune magazine’s prestigious ‘40 Under 40’ list and was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

A sneak-peek into Ivanka Trump’s entrepreneurial career:

In the year 2005, just before she joined her family business, Ivanka Trump worked with Forest City Enterprises for a brief period. Then in 2007, she developed a partnership with a diamond vendor, Dynamic Diamond Corporation, to create Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, a line of diamond and gold jewelry. The products were sold at her first flagship retail store in Manhattan. Together with her brothers Eric and Donald Jr., Ivanka founded Trump Hotels, the fastest-growing luxury hotel company in the world.

Ivanka also founded the Ivanka Trump Collection, a lifestyle brand offering solution-oriented products including clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories, and IvankaTrump.com, the ultimate digital destination for women who work—at all aspects of their lives. In December 2012, members of ‘100 Women in Hedge Funds’ elected Ivanka Trump to their board.

The World Bank earlier in October this year had launched a new women’s entrepreneurship fund, conceived by Ivanka Trump, with a primary aim of providing over $1 billion in financing for entrepreneurs and small-business owners in the developing countries. The 36-year old Ivanka Trump has always been vocal about fuelling the growth of women-led businesses. She popularly believes that as gender entrepreneurship gap will close worldwide, global GDP will increase by as much as 2 percent.

In her keynote address to the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit scheduled later in the day, where she was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit, Ivanka Trump is likely to stress on ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws. The event is bringing together nearly 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters of entrepreneurship from over 150 countries across the globe.