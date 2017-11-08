Who is Anil Bokil? The man who suggested note ban to Modi

Demonetisation anniversary: Anil Bokil’s biodata describes him as a mechanical diploma holder by education and “an Entrepreneur in full sense of the world”.

Anil Bokil is the man credited for providing the idea of demonetisation to PM Narendra Modi. Bokil is a mechanical engineer by profession and the founder of Pune-based think-tank Arthakranti. 55-year-old Bokil has been described as an employee, employer, entrepreneur, economic theorist, and activist on the website of Arthakranti. Bokil hails from Maharashtra’s Latur. Bokil started working on these ideas in 1999 and got ArthaKranti registered as an organization in 2004.

In 1999, Bokil disassociated himself from an industrial project he had helped set up to support 100 skilled labourers of a major automobile plant in Aurangabad who had been fired during the 1994 recession. Bokil is a bachelor who calls the universe his family.

Bokil’s biodata describes him as a mechanical diploma holder by education and “an Entrepreneur in full sense of the world”. Bokil owns a small scale unit named “Dot Precision” which specializes in import substitution. Dot Precision has a certificate for producing slip gauges.

Bokil is involved in many socio-economic projects. An example is, ‘Tiny Industries Coop Industrial Estate’ – an industrial estate formed by 75 small entrepreneurs, where he is the founder-chairman. This estate has provision for 150 shades spread over about 2.2 acres of area in MIDC, Chikhalthana, Aurangabad. 35 have already started and working and 65 more are planned.

While working on this project, he developed a deep interest in current economic system, challenges faced like lost jobs, business failures, lack of micro-credit, growing parallel economy, increasing disparity and more.

The website claims that Bokil has given more than 800 presentations. As per some reports, Bokil had met Modi in 2013 after the latter was announced prime ministerial candidate for BJP. The man, along with his team, was allotted only nine minutes. However, Modi was impressed by Bokil’s idea and their conversation lasted for more than 2 hours. Some reports say that Bokil’s team had also met Rahul Gandhi.