What elated PM Narendra Modi has to say about India’s historic jump in Ease of Doing Business rankings

PM Narendra Modi is really happy over India’s historic jump in Ease of Doing Business rankings. India has jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, helped by a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution.

Reacting to this big news and sharing happiness for India’s great achievement, PM Narendra Modi has posted a series of tweets. Modi on Twitter wrote, “Historic jump in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings is the outcome of the all-round & multi-sectoral reform push of Team India.” “PM added, “Easier business environment is leading to historic opportunities for our entrepreneurs, particularly MSME sector & bringing more prosperity. Over the last 3 years we have seen a spirit of positive competition among states towards making business easier. This has been beneficial.” Moreover, PM said, “It has never been easier to do business in India. India welcomes the world to explore economic opportunities our nation has to offer! Guided by the Mantra of ‘Reform, Perform & Transform’ we are determined to further improve our rankings & scale greater economic growth.”

The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government amid dissenting voices in certain quarters about the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as demonetisation.

In its annual report ‘Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs’, the World Bank said that India’s ranking reflects nearly half of the 37 reforms, adopted since 2003, implemented in the last four years.