WEF 2018: If you want wealth and wellness, come to India, says PM Narendra Modi

If you want wealth and wellness, prosperity and peace, health and wholeness, then come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he showcased the country as an attractive investment destination at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering. Becoming the first Indian prime minister in two decades to attend the summit in the Alpine town, Modi said India is removing the red tape and rolling out the red carpet. “If you want wealth and wellness, come to India. If you want health and wholeness, come to India. If you want prosperity and peace, come to India,” the prime minister said. At the event, which has a theme of ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’, Modi made a strong case against protectionism, saying such tendencies are considered no less dangerous than terrorism and climate change. In an interconnected world, globalisation is losing its lustre, the prime minister said and wondered “do global organisations created after the Second World War really reflect the aspirations and dreams of mankind today? With respect to the developing countries there is a very big gap.” While emphasising the deep bond between Indian traditions and nature, he pitched for a more harmonious relationship with the environment.