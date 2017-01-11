Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017: Government has taken bold decisions for the economic growth of the country, says FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, today stated that there had been bold decisions taken by the government for the economic growth of the country. (ANI)

Addressing a host of foreign leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries, in the Vibrant Global Summit 2017, at Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, today stated that there had been bold decisions taken by the government for the economic growth of the country. Claiming that the government is emphacizig to bring in transparency in the country, the Finance Minister further clarified that India need difficult decisions to clean up the table and also stated that difficult decisions will pass through difficult phases but for the betterment.