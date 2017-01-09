Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: All you want to know about PM Narendra Modi’s brainchild

The biennial summit is a brain child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image courtesy: Youtube grab)

A host of foreign leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries will converge at Gandhi Nagar to attend the eighth edition of four-day-long Vibrant Gujarat summit beginning on Tuesday. The summit will be formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will visit Gujarat today and will participate in events related to the summit. The biennial summit, a brain child of Prime Minister Modi will be held at Mahatma Mandir. It was started with the aim to attract investment in Gujarat by then state chief minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi on Monday will inaugurate Nobel Laureates conference, where nine Nobel prize winners from across the world have confirmed their participation. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate BSE international stock exchange at GIFT city Gandhinagar on the ninth. The central focus of the upcoming Summit is ‘Sustainable Economic and Social Development’.

1. As many as 12 countries and seven global organisations have joined as partner countries and organisations.Twelve countries which have partnered the Summit are Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, and the USA. Seven partner organisations – Australia India Business Council, Indo-Canada Chambers of Commerce, Japan External Trade Organisation, UAE India Business Council, UK India Business Council, US India Business Council, and British Council – will also support the Summit.

2. The 2017 Summit will also see for the first time a five-week long Nobel Laureate Exhibition and panel discussions with 8-10 Nobel laureates in attendance.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from inaugurating the Summit on January 10, will on January 9 inaugurate redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station which will have a multi-storey hotel at railway station, among other facilities as part of a pilot project plan to develop railway stations into socio-economic activities hub, he said.

4. He will chair a Global CEO round table, which will be a closed-door event with select global and Indian CEOs on January 10.

5. Indian Air Force will hold a flying display of Sukhoi 30 and Suryakiran here on January 9 as part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South West Air Command (SWAC), R K Dhir had said. The IAF, along with the Army and the Indian Navy will also showcase their wares at their respective stalls at the global trade show as part of the summit The Summit will be held from January 10-13.

6. In the last Vibrant Gujarat summit, 21,000 MoUs for proposed industrial investment in the state of Rs 25 lakh crore were signed with Gujarat government. Officials indicated that they are expecting the figure of investments and MoUs will be higher this time and will cross Rs 25 lakh crore mark. As many as 157 MoUs in the education sector will be signed during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which include big ticket investments of Rs 1,000 crore each for setting up two private universities. The 157 investment intentions approved by the state include seven for setting up private universities, eight for start-ups and research institutes, 18 for skill development and knowledge centres and 103 educational institutes, he said here.

(With PTI inputs)