Veggie rates fell sharply during November, official data shows

The vegetable prices fell sharply during November at the APMCs in Maharashtra when the Union Government announced demonetisation, data released by National Horticulture Board shows. NHB’s monthly report gives prices at which vegetables were purchased by registered commission agents in the agriculture produce market committees (APMCs). These agents, in turn, provide vegetables to retail vendors and other bulk purchasers such as hotel industry.

As per the report, average rate of cabbage at APMCs in Maharashtra was Rs 611 per quintal in October this year. It fell to Rs 575 per quintal during November.

Brinjals sold at Rs 2,663 per quintal in October, while the price crashed to Rs 1,018 per quintal in November.

Cauliflower commanded the rate of Rs 1,316 per quintal in October. It dropped to Rs 814 per quintal in November.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, whose party is an ally of ruling BJP in Maharashtra, attributed the fall in prices to the demonetisation.

“At one stroke (of demonetisation decision), the demand from middle classes, the major consumer base from urban areas, came down drastically. Nobody cares for farmers. There is no compensation being announced to farmers simply because it would mean that Centre is accepting that demonetisation has affected farmers,” Shetti told PTI.

The water conservation scheme promoted by Devendra Fadnavis government had received a good response and allowed farmers in parched areas to take another crop. The monsoon too was good this year, but now, despite favourable conditions, farmers had incurred losses, Shetti said, adding “it is a government-made disaster for farmers”.