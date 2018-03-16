USTR threat to move WTO: Quicker rejig of schemes likely

Experts, however, wondered whether the WTO rules under the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (ACSM) allowed such a reprieve once a country breached a specified per-capita income threshold.

With an aggressively protectionist United States challenging India’s “export subsidy programmes” at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), New Delhi will have to fast-track an ongoing plan to phase out some of these sops that are WTO-incompatible and rejig others in order to put in a place a durable set of successor tax-neutralisation schemes that are multilaterally legitimate. For the record, however, the Indian government reacted to the US move with gentle firmness: “As a developing country we deserve special and differential treatment… We have assumed a window of eight years would be available to us (to phase out the subsidies),” commerce secretary Rita Teaotia said on Thursday. Experts, however, wondered whether the WTO rules under the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (ACSM) allowed such a reprieve once a country breached a specified per-capita income threshold. India surpassed that threshold in 2013 and as per the rules, should have terminated the subsidies in 2015. However, the country, which was facing a slump in exports, has dithered, although some of the actionable smaller schemes have lately been discontinued. Now that the US has taken this up, India can use a WTO window to open consultations with that country for a phaseout schedule but it is possible that this might fail in the face of an obstinate Washington. In that case, a final outcome might emanate from the appellate tier of the world body’s dispute settlement set-up within a year, as the mechanism is now more agile than earlier. Such an eventuality might affect a cross-section of India’s manufactured-goods exporters pretty badly, as they operate on thin margins. It isn’t easy for them to quickly regain the cost competitiveness without the sops, given that the relatively high transportation costs, residual red tape, infrastructure bottlenecks like high turnaround time at ports and rigid labour laws jack up their costs.

Under a more immediate threat of being deprived of the subsidies is India’s labour-intensive textile and clothing industry, as it crossed the sector-wise threshold (3.25% of global trade) as early as 2010. An eight-year window to end the subsidies (linked to export obligation) in the sector will expire in December 2018. Most trade experts feel that India is vulnerable to the US threat as many of its export schemes like MEIS, SEIS and EPCG, are contingent on export obligations and won’t actually stand the scrutiny of a built-in obligation to actually consume the indirect tax-exempt inputs in the production process. Others, however, say the real and immediate threat is to direct subsidies while export promotion schemes are defensible; production subsidies indirectly benefiting exports exists even in the developed world, they noted.

The exporter community is more or less reconciled to the imminent removal of the sops but are anxious to know whether the subsidies would go suddenly or be phased out over a period. “It is difficult to maintain many schemes. The industry will have to adjust (to the scrapping of the subsidies). We should actively engage with the US for a phase-out schedule,” said Ajay Sahai, director general and CEO, ·Federation of Indian Exports Organisation. According to the special and differential provisions in the ASCM, when a WTO member’s per capita GNI exceeds $1,000 per annum (at the 1990 exchange rate) for a third straight year, it has to phase out its export subsidies. There is, however, no clarity over the time-frame of ending such subsidies. Government sources here say countries like Indonesia and Sri Lanka had breached the GNI threshold before India did and are yet to stop such subsidies. “At the time of the (ASCM) came into force, the developing countries above $1,000 (per capita GNI) were give a period of eight years in order to bring down their export subsidies. We have clearly assumed that the same period of eight years is available to these countries as and when they reach the threshold of $1,000. India submitted a paper in 2011 and has been raising it in the committee,” Teaotia said.

The schemes that could face the heat include Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG,) scheme and interest equalisation scheme for the textiles sector. Zero-rating of exports (indirect tax neutralisation on inputs consumed in export production) is WTO compatible; India’s advance licence scheme falls under this category. Since capital goods are not inputs consumed, the EPCG, scheme is vulnerable. As for special export zones, the problem lies with the direct tax concessions (tax-exempt profits can be used to have price advantage in export markets) and similar is the case with export-oriented units and software technology park schemes. However, some analysts take a contrarian view. “SEZs, industry and IT parks are a global norm. Even India’s MEIS scheme is not a direct subsidy but a promotional scheme. The US keeps subsidies to industry indirectly and there are instances of it violating Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures. We have have to rejig some of our schemes and launch new ones to support productivity for patent WTO compatibility,” said Ram Upendra Das, head of the Centre for Regional Trade under the ministry of commerce and industry.

On Wednesday, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer in a media statement challenged India’s “export subsidy programmes” and threatened to request a dispute settlement panel at the WTO, saying, these schemes extended financial benefits that artificially boosted their price-competitiveness in the US market, harming the American workers. The scheme challenged by the USTR include MEIS, EOU and sector-specific schemes, Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme, SEZs, EPCG, and duty-free imports for exporters programme. Under MEIS, a key export incentive in India, the government provides exporters duty credit scrip at 2%, 3% or 5% of their export turnover, depending upon products and shipment destinations. While potential revenue forgone by the government on account of the scheme was estimated at Rs 22,000-23,500 crore a year, in the December review of foreign trade policy a 34% annual rise in the benefits was announced. A similar scheme — SEIS — exists for services exporters.