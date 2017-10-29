US agribusiness trade mission to visit India

The US agricultural exports to India totalled nearly .3 billion in 2016. (IE)

US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead an agribusiness trade mission to India from October 30 to November 3.

According to a release, in his first international trip as Under Secretary, McKinney will head a delegation of approximately 50 business and trade association who seek ht to grow US agricultural exports to India.

“US agricultural exports to India have grown nearly 250 per cent over the past decade, but the country’s barriers impede exports of many of our products,” the release quoted McKinney as saying.

Mission participants will travel to New Delhi and Mumbai, connecting with potential customers and learning first-hand about local market conditions, reads the release.

In-country staff from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will arrange meetings between US delegates and more than 150 Indian companies along with importers from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who will travel to India for the mission.

Participants will also meet with government and industry officials and visit local processing facilities and retail outlets, as per the release.

The US agricultural exports to India totalled nearly $1.3 billion in 2016, with tree nuts, cotton, pulses, fresh and processed fruits, and prepared foods accounting for more than 80 per cent of those exports.

The US is India’s top ethanol supplier, with sales totalling nearly $176 million in 2016, the statement said.