US accuses India of destroying its domestic businesses; slaps yet another anti-dumping duty

The United States has slapped anti-dumping duty on Indian steel flanges, a week after challenging country’s exports subsidies at the WTO. Trump Administration has decided to slap an anti-dumping duty on the stainless steel flanges imported from India and China, saying that it in its preliminary probe found that export subsidies provided by both countries were “unfair” and were “destroying” its domestic businesses.

Last week, the US moved the World Trade Organisation (WTO) challenging India’s export subsidies, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the subsidies are letting Indian exporters sell their goods in the US market at a cheaper price. Responding to the US, the Indian government contended that the country has an 8-year-window to phase out the subsidies and that it was open to a dialogue with the US.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the US will not sit back and watch as the domestic businesses are getting destroyed by unfair foreign government subsidies and dumping.

This is just another episode in the protectionist policy of the US President Donald Trump. Recently, the US also hiked anti-dumping duty in India’s shrimps as well. However, the global trade war is more of a direct attack on China than on India. Although, India is poised to become a collateral damage in this 21st-century war.

The Trump administration is even poised to unveil sanctions against China for the “theft” of US intellectual property on Thursday, AFP reported. China has warned the US against the move. Experts are of the view that if the US pushes the boundary, China and other countries will also retaliate, which will be detrimental to global trade environment.