UP investors’ summit: PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate event on February 21

Uttar Pradesh is all set to host a grand investors’ summit on February 21 and 22, 2018, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it and President Ram Nath Kovind being present as a special invitee at the closing ceremony. The two-day event, which will be kicked off with a series of roadshows from Friday, will see top industrialists of the country making a beeline for Lucknow, along with more than a dozen Cabinet ministers and close to 20 ambassadors from different countries. Both the dignitaries have confirmed their presence for the event to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The event, which aims at engaging over 5,000 delegate companies, hopes to sign MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore. As a precursor to the event, a series of six such events will be organised, with the first roadshow in the national capital on Friday, followed by one each in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

A delegation led by industrial development minister Satish Mahana and comprising senior government officials like infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, principal secretaries of key ministries such as industries, IT/ITeS, agriculture and power would also participate in the event. Speaking to FE, IIDC Pandey said that the focus of the roadshow would be on promoting the state as a preferred investment destination and highlight the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our aim is to attract over Rs 1 lakh crore investment and create 20 lakh jobs in Uttar Pradesh by 2022 The roadshow would be followed by B2G and B2B meetings in which the government would individually address investor concerns and answer queries as to how the state can be a part of their future investment and expansion plans,” he said, adding that 12 focal sectors have been chosen for it, including food processing, MSMEs, tourism, IT, dairy, civil aviation, textiles and manufacturing, being the key among them.