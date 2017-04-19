UP: CM Yogi Adityanath government clears Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, sets 2-year implementation deadline

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

In its third Cabinet meeting after taking the reins in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government gave its nod to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and decided to implement the scheme in the state within two years. For this, the state has been divided into 12 clusters and no insurance firm would be given the contract of more than two clusters.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, BJP spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said the state government has also decided to open 20 new agri scientific centres in the state, for which the state government will provide land, while the Centre will provide the funds. The state government on Tuesday also decided to rename two civil aviation terminals in the state. While Agra airport would be renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay airport, the Gorakhpur airport would be renamed Yogi Goraknath airport.

The Cabinet also decided to make e-tendering compulsory for awarding government contracts.