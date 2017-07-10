Union coal secretary Susheel Kumar dedicates McCluskieganj railway project to nation

The Piparwar – McCluskieganj railway project was scheduled to be operational in 1998. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Union coal secretary Susheel Kumar dedicated the much-awaited Piparwar- McCluskieganj railway project to the nation by flagging off a goods train at Rajdhar siding in Piparwar district of Jharkhand, a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) press release said today. Susheel Kumar flagged off the gods train yesterday, the release said. The Piparwar – McCluskieganj railway project was scheduled to be operational in 1998. The Jharkhand government has played a pro-active role and extended all support in completing this project, the release said. The new railway project will save about Rs 100 crore. Another railway project, Tori-Shivpuri, is scheduled to be completed by June 2018, the release said. Kumar highlighted the benefits of this project and said that this project will not only reduce the emissions of greenhouse gas but also reduce the cost of coal dispatch, the release said. It will ultimately benefit consumers, power producing companies, which could charge law power tariffs from the consumers, the release said. Kumar also pointed out that the Coal Ministry, Coal India and its subsidiary companies like CCL are committed for environmental protection and are working to implement such pending projects at the earliest, the release added.