Union Budget 2018 to be presented on 1st February as government seeks continuity

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: PTI)

The Narendra Modi-led government is set to present Union Budget 2018 on 1st February, just like it did last year. This budget which will be presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley will also be the last budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Even though the winter session of Parliament will be truncated this time because of the Gujarat assembly elections, a senior government official told Livemint that there is no question of preponing the budget and (it) will be presented on February 1.

Earlier, the budget was presented on the last working day of the month but the current NDA government changed this practice in 2016 by presenting it on the first day of February. This step was taken to give more time to departments to spend the money allocated to them. Apart from this, the government had also merged the railway budget with the general budget last year. However, it is yet to take a call on shifting the financial year to January-December from April-March.

Union Budget 2018 will also be India’s first budget post-GST-implementation. Even though independent India’s biggest tax reform of GST was implemented from July 1, the Budget for 2017-18 (April- March), had followed the practice of tax revenue projections under the heads of customs duty, central excise and service tax alongside direct tax numbers. With excise duty and service tax being subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the classifications will undergo change, an official said, according to PTI.

He added that since the GST rates are decided by the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states, the Budget for 2018-19 will not have any tax proposals concerning excise and service tax levies. Only proposals for changes in direct taxes, both personal income tax and corporate tax, besides customs duty are likely to be presented in the Budget along with new schemes and programmes of the government.