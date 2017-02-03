Union Budget 2017: Trashing FIPB, liberalisation of FDI policy will help attract foreign capital, help boost infrastructure

The Budget seems to renew focus on domestic macro stability, possibly taking into account concerns with respect to global uncertainties including Fed rate hikes, higher commodity prices and greater global protectionism. (Reuters)

The Budget for FY18 has not disappointed, despite heightened expectation in its run-up, and the challenging backdrop of the recent demonetisation exercise. It presents a good balance between growth orientation with a focus on core investments, a reasonable revenue growth target, and targeting fiscal deficit at a reasonably aggressive 3.2%, instead of choosing a more relaxed target – which could well have been opted for within the recommendations of the NK Singh committee.

The Budget seems to renew focus on domestic macro stability, possibly taking into account concerns with respect to global uncertainties including Fed rate hikes, higher commodity prices and greater global protectionism. These seem to have been an input into maintaining fiscal prudence. Phasing out FIPB and further liberalisation of the FDI policy will help attract foreign capital for creating manufacturing capacity and infrastructure building.

You may also like to watch:

Importantly, revenue and expenditure growth seem well targeted. Gross tax revenue growth is expected to be modest at 12.2%, down from 17% in the current year. Higher personal income tax collections seem to be the driver of revenue growth rather than corporate tax, which is expected to be flat. Excise has been scaled down to a realistic 5%. The thrust, therefore, seems to one of higher tax collections from the recent disclosure schemes and broader and deeper tax administration for individuals, following deposits made during the demonetisation exercise. Disinvestment appears to be a big thrust area, with budgeted revenues of R72,500 crore. On the expenditure side, the Budget focuses on growing capital expenditure at 10.7%, while slowing revenue expenditure to 5.9% (from 12.8% in the current year).

The focus continues to remain on rural development, infrastructure and welfare of weaker sections, which should aid the ailing rural economy. The Budget also alleviates market concerns on adverse taxation (capital gains tax on equities) and puts the focus back on earnings growth. There is continued thrust on infrastructure spending with total allocation up 10.5% year-over-year.

Within infrastructure, the focus continues to be on road and rail spends (including metros) where overall spend on transportation is up 11.3% y-o-y. Allocations to rural, agriculture and allied sectors are up 24%. Within this, specific allocations have been made towards rural development, which is up 11.8%. Housing for all gets a significant boost with an increase of 39%. The sector will benefit from the wide range of investments across surface transport, telecom, solar energy and exports.

Vishal Kapoor

CEO, IDFC AMC